Geldrop has started renovation of a wheelchair path

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo started renovating the wheelchair path in the woods of the Coeveringse Heide on Monday.

The path was built 12 years ago by the municipality but has not been renovated since then. In October, residents started a petition calling for renovation. Now the municipality is going ahead; previously this was not possible due to the winter weather.

The wheelchair path in Geldrop is about 660 meters long. The municipality wants to tackle the renovation of the path as sustainably as possible. This is done by reusing materials from the current path. A special binder is also used that is not harmful to nature.

The renovation will not take much time. The path must be accessible again on Wednesday 6 April.

Source: Studio040

Translated by:Vesna