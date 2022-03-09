Eindhoven opens ‘Bouwhub’ to limit inconvenience from construction traffic

It is no secret that in the coming years a lot of building projects will be started in Eindhoven. In order to steer everything in the right direction, the supply of construction material is regulated from a central point.

This will reduce construction traffic to 69 per cent. Trucks are also loaded to 90 per cent of their capacity, instead of 40 per cent. The CO2 emissions would also be reduced by 68 per cent, according to research by TNO.

The ‘Bouwhub’ (construction hub) will be located on the outskirts of the city in the De Hurk industrial estate. “To stimulate a new way of thinking and working in construction projects, we as a municipality are imposing conditions on construction logistics”, Mobility councillor Monique List says.

Climate ambitions

“We ask initiators to think about the impact of construction logistics on the environment at an early stage. We want to reduce the number of goods transported and construction personnel in the city. In this way we keep the city healthy and accessible for our residents and visitors and it contributes to our climate ambitions”, List says.

Additional requirements

The intention is that in future construction, projects will always include a construction logistics plan. This must explain how materials and personnel can be transported ‘more intelligently and safely’. “Where necessary, additional requirements are set or customised arrangements are made for specific projects”, the Municipality of Eindhoven says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob