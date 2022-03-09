‘Traffic measures prevent inconvenience to Eeneind-West’

On Monday, the Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council unanimously adopted a motion on the situation regarding the proposed Eeneind-West industrial estate in Nuenen.

The dossier has been a headache for Geldrop-Mierlo for some time now. (Eeneind-West is an area belonging to the municipality of Nuenen but lies very close to Geldrop-Mierlo – Ed.) Nuenen is contractually bound to companies wishing to establish themselves on an industrial estate yet to be developed on Eeneind-West. Nobody in Nuenen is waiting for this, but it will cost the municipality millions if it does not keep to the agreements.

At the same time, Geldrop-Mierlo is in danger of being the bearer of the consequences. If a few logistical giants take up residence at Eeneind-West, the inhabitants of Geldrop-Mierlo will probably endure a large proportion of the traffic.

Information gap

In addition, Geldrop-Mierlo still does not know which parties the Municipality of Nuenen has joined forces with. The Geldrop-Mierlo council is concerned that it lags behind Nuenen in receiving the information.

For this reason, if the consultations between the two councils do not lead to a good result, the council wishes to lodge an objection if Nuenen grants the permit for the construction of the business park at Eeneind-West.

Traffic measures

And if this does not have the desired effect, Geldrop-Mierlo still has a big stick: traffic measures to ensure that ‘the accessibility and liveability’ of the municipality is not excessively burdened. This could result in the business park becoming difficult to reach via Geldrop-Mierlo.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob