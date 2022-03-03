Eindhoven accelerates house purchase protection

The housing purchase protection that Eindhoven is introducing to protect the housing market against speculators and landlords will already apply from March.

That is one month before the regulation officially comes into force. The municipality explains that this has to do with the transitional provision included in the local regulation for house purchase protection. That provision applies if the purchase agreement was entered into before 1 March and the legal delivery takes place after that date.

The transitional provision serves to ensure that people who bought a house before the purchase protection became known are not surprised by it.

By bringing the regulation into force early, the municipality wants to prevent buyers from buying houses for rent at the last minute. Anyone who has bought a house in March and only receives it in April can no longer rent it out unless the municipality gives permission.

The purchase protection applies to homes with a WOZ value (WOZ is short for the Immovable Property Tax Act) of up to 350,000 in 2021.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Simge Tasdemir