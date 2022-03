There are 66 corona patients in hospitals in Eindhoven and its surroundings. Nine of them are in intensive care.

There are 34 corona patients in the Catharina Hospital and 23 in Maxima Medical Centre. While Anna Hospital reports 9 corona patients. This makes the number of corona admissions reasonably stable. Two weeks earlier, there were 64 corona patients in the hospitals.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Simge Tasdemir