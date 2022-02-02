Renovation of Floraplein flats finished, residents move in

The renovation of the old flats on Floraplein in the Stratum district has been completed. All residents have meanwhile received the key to their new home.

The 77 flats of housing corporation Wooninc have been thoroughly renovated. Each flat has a new kitchen, bathroom and toilet. The flats have their own garden on the ground floor.

Furthermore, contractor KlokGroep has made the houses very sustainable. The houses are well insulated and fitted with new window frames and glass.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob