Minister Dijkgraaf on working visit to Eindhoven

On 3 March, Robbert Dijkgraaf will pay a working visit to Eindhoven. The new Minister of Education, Culture and Science will visit various locations in the city.

The programme is not yet known, says D66 (democrats), the party of which Dijkgraaf is a member. He will probably talk to students and visit innovative companies.

Dijkgraaf became a minister three weeks ago. Before that, he worked as a physicist and director of the prestigious Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, USA.

Dijkgraaf worked in the fields of string theory, quantum gravity and at the frontier of mathematics and particle physics.

Many of Dijkgraaf’s activities lie at the intersection of science and society.

He is contributing to the popularity of science, for instance by introducing young scientists in a Dutch TV programme monthly. He is also the initiator and financier of ‘proefjes.nl’, a website with everyday experiments for children aged 8 and above.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob