How you laugh last (and loudest) on this ‘Blue Monday’

Today is Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year. Instead of getting down in the dumps, it is best to put on your best smile. Laughing automatically makes you happier, explains laughter therapist Jan Gommers.

“A laughter session can of course be done on your own, but it works best in a group. Grab your family or make a group with your colleagues,” says Jan.

A smile is enough to get everyone laughing

“It all starts with a little smile. Just lift the corners of your mouth. Laughter is so infectious that it is enough to make anyone laugh. One moment, someone breaks out laughing and then the rest follows automatically. A wave of laughter ensues and everyone joins in. This can go on as long as it takes.”

After 15 years of laughter therapy, Jan has become a true laughing guru. At the end of his sessions, the same thing always happens. “It always gets quiet. Everyone is exhausted and relaxed. You feel an enormous peace come over you as if you have just finished a heavy workout. Everyone needs to recover from what just happened.” Jan emphasises that he is not a comedian, but also not a doctor. “Of course, you can’t laugh off a real depression. My sessions are not intended as a solution for someone with severe mental complaints. They are for people who could use a pick-me-up.” Source: Omroep Brabant Translated by: Vesna