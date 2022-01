The police have fined 1,250 motorists for speeding in the past six weeks on the Geldropseweg in Eindhoven.

Last Saturday, one offender was caught driving at 98 kilometres per hour. The speed limit is 50km/h.

Renovations to the Geldropseweg were recently completed. The improvements should make the road more pleasant for cyclists and pedestrians.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar