Wolf killed by car near Aalst

A male wolf was run down on Monday near the A67 close to Ekenrooi, a residential area in Aalst.

It is not known whether it is the same wolf that killed several sheep around the Strabrechtse Heide. The animal will be transferred for examination to the Dutch Wildlife Health Centre of Utrecht University.

An institute of the University of Wageningen will investigate other matters including the age, stomach contents, and health of the wolf. This is according to BIJ12, the organisation responsible for wildlife in the province.

The investigation is expected to be completed by mid-February.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna