DAF looks back on an excellent year

DAF has had a good year. In 2021, 60,000 trucks were produced and DAF had a market share of 15.9 percent. According to the director, Harry Wolters, this is partly due to a strong economy.

In 2020, 46,600 trucks were made. According to DAF, the number of products this year was not determined by the demand for trucks, but by the availability of chips and other parts. The demand was sufficient thanks to the strong recovery of the economy, but the supply of essential components was compromised by the corona crisis.

Absolute highlights

Another contributor to the high production of trucks was the new generation of DAF XF, XG, and XG+ long-haul trucks. These new models were proclaimed ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’. This was said to be due to improvements in efficiency, safety, and comfort. DAF also won the ‘Truck Innovation Award 2022’ for the DAF XF H2 concept truck with a hydrogen combustion engine.

Market leader in six European countries

In 2020, DAF’s market share in Europe was 16.3 percent in the heavy-duty segment. This segment consists of trucks capable of carrying more than 16 tonnes of weight. In 2021, this dropped to 15.9 percent. But the market share in the light segment increased from 9.5 to 10.1 percent.

As in previous years, DAF is the leading manufacturer of trucks in the Netherlands, but also in the United Kingdom, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Portugal. Outside the European Union, DAF sold 8,600 trucks compared to 5,900 a year earlier.

Parent company Paccar

The developments at DAF can also be seen at its American parent company, Paccar. The company announced earlier that it will have an annual turnover of almost 5 billion dollars by 2021. The profit that Paccar made last year was 1.1 billion dollars.

Source: Studi040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan