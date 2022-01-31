Eindhoven angry about American sanctions on Syrian engineer

Eindhoven is angry about American sanctions that forced ASML not to hire a Syrian engineer after a long application procedure.

The municipality of Eindhoven announced this in response to council questions from Denk. The party posed the questions in response to an article by Studio040. The article explained how an electrical engineer of Syrian origin was refused a job because of his nationality. The company did this as a result of sanctions imposed by the United States.

No discrimination in Dutch law

In Dutch law, a person’s nationality is not a legal basis to assess their suitability for a job. This, among other things, is enshrined in the constitution. “Therefore, in a general sense, we condemn discrimination in any form whatsoever,” the municipality said.

Denk asked whether the municipality is willing to discuss this form of discrimination with the ministry concerned. The board replied in the affirmative. “Yes, we are prepared to enter into discussion.” However, the municipal council notes that foreign policy is a task of the national government.

No recognition

The municipality of Eindhoven also makes it clear that it is not happy with the way in which American regulations are influencing the course of events in the Netherlands and, more specifically, at ASML. “Our government is fundamentally opposed to the unilateral issuing of regulations by another country that also apply to other countries, their citizens, and their companies. Our government does not recognise the effect of these regulations”.

Investigation by anti-discrimination agency

Eindhoven will let further steps depend on an investigation by anti-discrimination agency Radar. The city council says it is not keeping track of whether more companies in the Brainport region are forced to discriminate or exclude people because of the American sanctions. The Board states that since 2018, Radar has received one other report about discrimination on the basis of nationality at an Eindhoven employer. In addition, Radar has received 40 reports of racial discrimination in the labour market since 2018, according to the Board.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan