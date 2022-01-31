Effenaar launches music platform for 50th anniversary

Poppodium Effenaar has launched a platform in honor of its fiftieth birthday. Musical tips, news, and other interesting facts will be presented weekly.

The anniversary passed by quietly due to corona. With the launch of Effenaar50.nl, it can finally be celebrated.

“Now that we are slowly moving in the right direction after a long period of being open and closed, we would like to offer something special to everyone who cares about music”, says director Jos Feijen. “We also want to strengthen our position as the pop venue of the future, by offering depth and developing our vision for the future in the field of music experience.”

Effenaar50.nl will become a digital meeting place for everything that has to do with music, artists, audience, and the Effenaar.

“Our audience and sector longs for connection with each other and with their favorite artists. We hope to bring bright light at the end of the tunnel with the platform,” says Jos Feijen.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna