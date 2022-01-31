Corrie keeps quiet with minor damage in Geldrop

Despite the fact that the northern provinces are affected by storm Corrie, it is not that bad in the Eindhoven region. There are hardly any reports of damage.

However, a roof was damaged in Geldrop. A report came in of a roof that would blow off at Sternstraat. That turned out to be more nuanced. It was a number of corrugated sheets that almost blew off a roof. The fire brigade removed the sheets from the roof, making the situation safe again.

Storm in a teacup

Storm Corrie leaves no trace of destruction on the NS. Eindhoven Airport is also not affected by cancellations or delays. On Sunday, a code yellow was issued for the entire country due to strong wind gusts of 75 to 90 km/h. In retrospect, it appears to be a storm in a teacup for the time being.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna