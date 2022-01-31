Father and daughter die after car accident in Best

An 18-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car accident in Best last Sunday has died from her injuries. The police confirmed this via Twitter on Monday morning.

Her father (51), who was behind the wheel, died on the spot from his injuries.

The car in which the two were driving crashed into a tree for unknown reasons. The car then hit a lamp post and came to a stop against another tree.

The male occupant died at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital where she died this weekend.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna