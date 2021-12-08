Son en Breugel worried about ‘increasingly large aircraft’

Son en Breugel wants to ensure that Eindhoven Airport lives up to its agreements on noise pollution.

The city council has unanimously adopted a motion on this subject. The municipality notes that although there are fewer and fewer flight movements at Eindhoven Airport, this is ‘negatively compensated’ by the fact that the aircraft that visit the airport are said to be larger and heavier.

The noise area of 10.3 square kilometres, according to the motion, will therefore be exceeded in 2019. Residents of the municipality are concerned about this development, according to the “substantially increased number of complaints”.

The city council therefore wants the Municipal Executive (college van Burgemeester en Wethouders) to take those concerns to the Luchtvaart Eindhoven Overleg (Eindhoven Aviation Consultation).

