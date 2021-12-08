Traditional torchlight procession in inner city cancelled again

The annual torchlight procession (Fakkeltocht) in Eindhoven on Christmas Eve will not take place this year. At least not physically, but the tradition will be continued digitally.

According to the organisation, a physical march for tolerance, in which thousands of people participate annually, is not responsible because of the Corona situation. However, there is a live stream, with photos and videos expressing the message of solidarity, freedom and respect. The stream can be followed on Instagram and Facebook on Christmas Eve.

Tradition

The torchlight procession has been held since 1992. Thousands of people first gather on Wilhelminaplein, holding a torch. The crowd then walks through the city centre.

The initiative was triggered by an attack on Turkish migrants in Solingen, Germany, in the 1990s. Five people lost their lives. The torchlight procession is therefore dedicated to tolerance and a tolerant society.

Source:Studio040

