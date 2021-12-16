600 trees at Eindhoven Airport will be cut

Eindhoven will start cutting, topping and pruning trees in and around Princess Beatrixbos from the beginning of next year. This is a piece of forest that lies between Oirschotsedijk, the canal and the airport.

Currently there are 610 trees that are too tall or will grow too tall in five years. These trees will be tackled in early 2022. The purpose is to keep the aircraft flight paths free of obstacles. Landing should then become easier at Eindhoven Airport and Eindhoven Air Base.

The municipality drew up a landscape and management plan in collaboration with engineering firm Cobra Groen Inzicht. Trefpunt Groen Eindhoven coordinated the plan. This included research into the height and quality of the trees.

Compensation

For every felled tree, another tree is planted somewhere else in Beatrixbos. In this way, the number of square meters of forest remains the same. The dead wood also remains after felling, which is good for biodiversity.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei