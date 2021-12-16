Sentence demanded against the man with 34 passports

A Syrian man was stopped at Eindhoven Airport on 8 September because he had 34 passports and identity papers. The prosecution is demanding 30 months in prison against him.

Public Prosecution Service soon suspected that the man is a people smuggler. The suspicion was strengthened after knowing that the man had flown back and forth to Athens thirty times in ten months. The man got arrested on his way to the Greek capital.

After investigation, the prosecution service concludes that the man planned to smuggle people into Europe for a lot of money. The man has partly made a confessional statement. For the other part, the man’s statement is completely implausible.

He could only remember six of the thirty flights. He also states that he has travelled two times with his children, while travel data shows that the children’s passports have been used fourteen times.

Based on the facts, Public Prosecution Service wants the man to be sentenced to 30 months in prison. The verdict is due in two weeks.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei