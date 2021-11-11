Winter Market in Eindhoven by IWCE

Every year the International Women’s Club of Eindhoven (IWCE) organizes its traditional winter market. It is a cozy affair with different kinds of stalls and activities.

This year the winter market is taking place on Thursday, 18th November from 10.00 to 15.00 p.m. It is at Club-C, on the grounds of Sectie-C, Daalakkersweg 14, 5641 JA Eindhoven.

This Winter Market hosted by the IWCE is a great event and welcomes energetic visitors. One of their main attraction points is the International Bake Sale. The International members of the club prepare cakes and other savory dishes. The visitor can not only relish their home-baked cakes but can also take them away as gifts for friends and family. The best part is that profit made from the bake sale is given to the Ronald McDonald house in Veldhoven.

The market houses many stalls such as paintings, hand-made jewelry, home decorations, homemade jam and chutneys, traditional Dutch pewter, souvenirs, etc from many different countries.

For all those who wish to visit by car, there is free parking available at Sectie-C behind the Club-C building, outside the Sectie-C complex, and also in the Lidl carpark nearby. There is no entrance fee.

Source: Media release IWCE

A report by Chaitali Sengupta