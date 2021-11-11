Tilburg’s solution for housing shortage: more homes above shops

To combat the acute housing shortage in Tilburg, the city council intends to promote living above shops. The council adopted the motion from PvdA on Thursday.

According to PvdA, the life quality in the city will improve if more people live in the city centre. There are dozens of floors above shops in the Tilburg centre. These floors currently although only store goods.

Blockades lifted According to councillor Oscar Dusschooten, the municipality has to lift some legal blockades. He also indicated that an exemption has been granted to establish student rooms above a shop at Heuvelstraat. The intention is that the municipality will encourage more owners of retail properties to make their floors suitable for habitation. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei