Many millions for the ‘internationalisation’ of schools in the region

More English-language courses in secondary vocational education (mbo), teaching cultural skills in childcare, and better provision of lessons for pupils with a foreign background. These are a number of actions with which schools in the Eindhoven region will pay more attention to internationalisation.

The government, companies and educational institutions, among others, are investing heavily in this. For example, more than €7 million will come from the so-called Brainport Regio Deal (region deal), intended to improve the business climate in the region. Primary schools, secondary schools and vocational schools are also contributing €7 million, either in time or money. Meanwhile, 258 schools have signed up and want to get to work on this theme.

Skills

The world is becoming more and more international, and also in the Brainport region, more and more people with diverse backgrounds are working and living here. Companies in this region also attract people from all over the world. The funders want to respond to this with an extra budget so that students are prepared for these developments. It is about improving the English language and developing skills that are useful in an internationally oriented world.

The goal is for schools to be actively engaged in the theme of internationalisation within five years.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob