Philips acquires French company Cardiologs

Philips announced on Monday that it has acquired the French company Cardiologs. This company tries to improve research into heart diseases by means of Artificial Intelligence.

Cardiologs has about 70 employees and is based in Paris. With Artificial Intelligence and cloud technology it wants to bring cardiac care to a higher level. This is in line with Philips, which focuses on medical technology and has been working on smart solutions for cardiovascular diseases for some time.

According to Philips, Cardiologs’ technology can help accelerate a better care experience for patients, better health outcomes, a better experience for staff and lower healthcare costs.

The acquisition of Cardiologs fits with Philips’ existing portfolio of cardiac care solutions. This includes real-time patient monitoring, therapeutic devices, telehealth and informatics for the hospital, as well as ambulatory cardiac diagnostics and monitoring solutions, that were added through the recent acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc.

Cardiologs was founded in 2014 and its employees are largely software engineers and data scientists with expertise in AI and deep learning algorithms. They will join Philips and expand the company’s AI-focused innovation activities together with the company’s R&D lab in Paris.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob