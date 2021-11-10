Dancing with a beam of light as your dance partner in The Ballroom

Dancing on the dance floor. This is possible during GLOW on the TU campus. Team Ignite of the TU/Eindhoven created the art project “The Ballroom”. A light installation that follows you around and allows you to dance.

TEAM IGNITE, Tim de Jong and Philip Ross, are looking for the sense of connection between the visitors of GLOW to rekindle that social cohesion of dancing together with their light artwork.

How does that work exactly?

The visitors are detected anonymously by means of infrared imaging. This way, the beam of light chooses its partner at random while the music of the student orchestra Quadrivium is playing. All this happens in real time, without any delay. The art installation can be seen until Saturday during GLOW, at the Metaforum on the TU campus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob