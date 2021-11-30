Fitness during lunch break as gyms close early

Many gym-goers are exercising during the lunch break instead of in the evening after work. With the early closure at 17:00, this seems to be the best solution.

At various gyms in the city, group lessons are moved to the afternoon. At Gymtown, they notice that members take a slightly longer lunch break to allow for exercise. This means busier afternoons at the gym. This is also the scene at Eindhoven Gym in the Strijp district. “Because of restricted opening times, we see crowds increase in the afternoon,” an employee said.

On the other hand, it is unfortunately not possible to retain all members. ”There are quite a few members who are not so flexible in rescheduling lunch breaks. They then choose to temporarily freeze their subscription”, reports an employee of Switch the Gym on Geldropseweg.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha