3,000 injections per day at new location

The public health department (GGD Brabant Zuidoost) is busy preparing for the booster injection campaign. The organisation will be moving to the Beursgebouw in Eindhoven for this.

It was previously announced that the location on Antoon Coolenlaan will only be used for testing. Given the current pressure on the testing lanes there, this was a smart decision.

Therefore, the vaccination location is being shifted to the Beursgebouw. “For the time being, we are setting up the new location with ten vaccination lines. This means around 3,000 shots can be given per day to the target group”, reports the GGD.

The new location in the Beursgebouw will open its doors on Monday 6 December at 09:00.

However, the first booster shots in the region will not be given at this new location. The GGD has already started with this. Some 2,000 booster vaccinations have already been given in Southeast Brabant.

