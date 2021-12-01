Neighbourhood knew nothing about homeless shelter, city council now expresses regret

The Eindhoven city council has apologised for not informing residents and business owners about the arrival of an emergency shelter for the homeless. “This does not deserve any beauty prize”.

Entrepreneurs are furious about the arrival of the shelter on the old recycling site at Kanaaldijk. They are afraid that the same problems will arise as last year in Klokgebouw, when a temporary shelter for homeless Eastern Europeans in particular was set up there.

What also bothers the entrepreneurs is that they were not informed about the plans in advance. Alderman Renate Richters finds it regrettable that things turned out this way. “I understand that they feel they have been put on the spot. I take responsibility for this”, she told the city council on Tuesday evening, after questions from opposition party D66 (Democrats).

Richters: “Finding a location is complex, especially now with the ever-changing corona measures. We also have to deal with a growing target group. We wanted to do this project carefully and investigated many locations. Time was pressing, so in the end there was no time to inform the neighbourhood. That does not deserve any prizes”.

It is a temporary winter shelter with 90 beds, and is intended, among other things, for homeless people who have no place in the regular night shelters. The shelter is planned for four months.

