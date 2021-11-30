Brainport receives 47 million for green mobility

Brainport parties, together with several other Dutch organisations, will receive 47 million euros to make breakthroughs in the field of electrification and hydrogen applications for mobility.

This money comes from a pot of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. The companies involved are also investing money, about 26 million euros, bringing the total sum to 73 million euros.

This should help the Netherlands to become a frontrunner in green mobility. In the innovation programs, breakthroughs must be made in the automotive industry, the maritime sector, and the aviation sector. VDL, DAF, NXP, TNO and TU/e, among others, are involved. The programs will focus on, among other things, the development of hydrogen combustion engines and the technological development of infrastructure for hydrogen refuelling. Developments must also be made in the field of battery management systems, and solutions must be found for the safe storage and recycling of batteries so that raw materials can be reused.

Paul van Nunen, Director of Brainport Development, is pleased with the award. “The ambition level of the collaborating parties is high. The Netherlands wants to continue to play a leading role in the global transition to a sustainable mobility system. By joining forces, we can make the Netherlands a leader in green, smart mobility.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Yawar Abbas