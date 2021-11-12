Apartment evacuated, occupant wanted to set fire to apartment

The police evacuated several homes in an apartment building on the General van Nijnattenstraat on Thursday evening. A resident of the building threatened to set his apartment on fire.

The man created frequent nuisance according to the local residents. Thursday night he threatened to set his apartment on fire.

The fire department was therefore ready with a hose with water. But thankfully they did not have to use it. The police entered the apartment and arrested the man.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta