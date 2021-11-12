No local fireworks ban, Eindhoven lobbies for national ban

Eindhoven will not introduce a local ban on fireworks. This is the decision of the city council in answer to the questions from GroenLinks, D66, and PvdA.

The municipality of Eindhoven is not introducing local fireworks bans on New Year’s Eve. The municipality says that such bans are impossible to enforce. This is because broad support for such a ban is lacking. In 2019 a survey showed that 55% of the people of Eindhoven are in favor of a ban, but that is not enough to actually implement it.

The same thing happened with the national fireworks ban enforced last year on New Year’s Eve. But many fireworks were still lit up, according to the city council.

Moreover, there is no alternative suggested for people who do not light fireworks themselves. The municipality does not organize a fireworks show. A private organization withdrew a plan for a fireworks show because of the uncertainty that corona entails.

However, the college has ordered the arrival of a fireworks show and other festivities in 2022. Then the municipality hopes that there will also be a total national ban on fireworks, for which they are actively lobbying, according to the college.

However, the municipality will introduce some small area bans. They will inform more about the specifics at the end of November. Also this year for the first time a ban on the possession and lighting of ‘risk fireworks’ is enforced.

