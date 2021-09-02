Two months in prison for driving instructor who assaulted students

A 54-year-old man from Waalre who assaulted minor students during driving lessons is given six months in prison, four of which are conditional.

Besides, the man is not allowed to give driving lessons for two years. He also has to pay the girls compensation. He must also follow an outpatient treatment so that he does not make another mistake. The public prosecutor previously demanded eight months in prison and four months probation.

The suspect gave driving lessons to two minor students from December 2019 to November 2020. During the lessons, the man touched the girls’ breast, thighs and genital areas.

Physical integrity

The court holds the opinion that the man has violated the physical integrity of the girls. “Due to the way in which the suspect constructed and concealed his actions, the victims started to doubt themselves and initially did not dare to say anything. This means that the lewd acts could have taken place for a longer period of time during many driving lessons,” the court said.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei