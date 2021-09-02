Plenty of sun again this weekend

Good news for those who welcomes sun, a hint of late summer is coming. The meteorologists of Weerplaza reports so.

The sun shines a bit on Thursday, but it will be really sunny at the weekend. Right at the end of the summer holidays, the Netherlands gets a hefty load of sun. It can even reach 25 degrees or above.

Warmer air from the southern Europe is coming our way, which is good news for sunbathers. The east of Brabant will especially become the hottest.

Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei