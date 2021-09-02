Man (60) died in accident at a construction site

By
Shufei
-
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man died on Thursday morning in an accident at a construction site on Otterstraat in Eindhoven. The police confirmed so. The 60-year-old construction worker from Helmond became trapped around 8:30 when placing or removing a formwork plate to pour a concrete wall.

It is still unclear how the accident happened. An air ambulance came. Medical staff made attempts to resuscitate the victim, but that help came too late.

The road was closed shortly. The Inspectorate SZW, formerly the Labor Inspectorate, is investigating the accident.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei

Advertisement

LATEST 112

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here