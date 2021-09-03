Stedelijk College gets a new building

Students of the Stedelijk College in the Woensel district saw their new building for the first time on Tuesday. The new building on the Henegouwenlaan is ready.

“Everything is better about this building compared to the old building,” says Meine Stoker of the Board of Governors. “For example, there are more classrooms, tailored to the educational needs. Such as a room for debate and discussion. Also, the light ventilation is very good and the building is energy neutral. We use no gas and generate the energy with 1300 solar panels on the roof.”

‘Eyecatcher’

The new building has room for 1500 students and costs over twenty million euros. Stoker: “It is within the agreements that we’ve made with the municipality.” With the new school building, Stoker thinks the neighborhood will get a real eye-catcher. “This is a beautiful building when you enter Blixembosch.”

Sporthal

The new building also includes a new sports hall. It is expected to be ready in the summer of 2022. Then the old one will be demolished. Now the students still have to use the sports fields at ‘t Bokt for gymnastics.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.