Protest marches against festival ban

The events industry is demonstrating again on Saturday, September 11 against the current festival ban. Brabant is also paticipating. Unmute Us! will hold a protest march in Eindhoven and Tilburg. The plans are in place, even after the discussion of the national organization with four ministers on Thursday night.

“There are still different standards and I think there will be little change,” Siem Nozza said before the meeting. As night mayor of Eindhoven, he is involved in many events. After the meeting with the ministers, the national organization reported that there is no commitment made. So there is no reason to cancel the protest marches, they informed.

Earlier demonstration

An earlier demonstration in Eindhoven was on the Ketelhuisplein. ‘Protest music’ came from the Grote Kerk in Breda too. On September 11, the events sector in our province wants to have a protest march in Eindhoven and Tilburg. It starts at 14:00.

In Eindhoven, Siem Nozza knows what the march of Unmute Us! will look like. “Front of House, the Brabant collective festival group, will ensure that eight wagons participate in the march. Each wagon represents a certain group or genre, such as dance or rock. They feel unheard right now. Everyone who feels connected is going to walk along.”

Full Events again

With the protest actions, the organization wishes that events can run at full speed again. Now, these cannot take place or are subject to strict conditions. “Time is ticking, because an Indian summer is coming,” emphasizes the Eindhoven night mayor. “Now the events sector can still organize something. Later it will be too late.”

“It’s great,” Nozza continues, “that Formula 1 can continue and that there are almost full stadiums. But that also means that there are different standards. The cultural sector and night culture are being left out in the cold.”

The next corona conference is on Tuesday, September 14. Unmute Us! hopes that the protest actions will give them more space to organize activities within the events industry.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.