Organizations struggle with vaccination certificate

Many organizations are struggling as to whether they should ask their members for a vaccination certificate. People are now meeting again after the vacations. At smartlappenkoor Rawazzi in Son, they do. “We’ve had one cancellation,” says one.

Earlier, a choir in Breda also asked for a vaccination certificate (or a negative test). Not all their members are vaccinated. Others are refusing to come and sing for that reason. The choir does not want to be named. It fears threats.

A good thing

Corry van Asseldonk at Rawazzi sees no other option: “Keeping 1,5 meters distance is not an option for us. We are a choir with sixty members, we didn’t want that.” The choir rehearses in Son. They consulted with them and then decided to ask for a vaccination certificate or a negative test report.

“Most people are very understanding,” says Van Asseldonk. Although she did have one cancellation after they announced the new rules.

“We think it’s a good thing,” says conductor Jan Polderman. “It’s nice to know for sure that everyone here is vaccinated. Also considering our age, because the average age is 72.”

Marijke Smulders is also happy with the decision. “I’m very critical of people who don’t get vaccinated.”

Own responsibility

Many organizations are struggling with such dilemmas. Danielle van Dijck of chamber choir Ad Parnassum (Tilburg Breda region): “Singing is about trust. You do it together and make sure it’s beautiful. If you start rejecting people at the door, it’s not good for trust.” She is extra careful about the ventilation and for introducing other rules. The coffee bar is closed for the time being.

At Ad Parnassum does not wish to be strict with supervising about vaccination. “If people want, they can show us their vaccination app. If they don’t want to, we expect them to do a self-test at home.” But the results are not checked then. “We rely on our members’ own responsibility.”

Source: Omroepbrabant.com

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.