Second life for old Philips devices

Turning an old telephone into a lamp or old circuit boards into a marble track. Discarded Philips appliances got a second life, during an exhibition in the Evoluon.

The brain behind the creative transformation of discarded electronics is Chris Dierickx. His ideas give old Eindhoven devices a second life.

Exhibition

Frits Philips junior, the son of the former director of the electronics group, opened the exhibition. “Chris is so nice and playful. Every time he comes up with new ideas, he actually works them out.”

The exhibition can still be seen at the Evoluon this month.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.