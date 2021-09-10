GL demands action because of empty planes

The Eindhoven city council must act to prevent empty planes from landing at Eindhoven Airport. These flights are coming only to pick up holidaymakers. That is the opinion of coalition party GroenLinks.

The party is as angry about this situation as the people living near the regional airport. This is disastrous for climate-related issues. Are we just seeing the tip of the iceberg? Or are there more of these kinds of flights to and from Eindhoven?

Vacation Flights

In recent months, the TUI aircraft have been landing and taking off in Eindhoven. They just picked up holidaymakers. It concerns aircraft that flew from Schiphol and have the Greek islands as their final destination. There is no passenger taking those flights between Amsterdam and Eindhoven.

Influence

GroenLinks wants to know what the city government is going to do about this. For example, the coalition party believes that the mayor and the councilors can exert influence on the Eindhoven Airport. They can play a role as shareholders of Eindhoven Airport. The municipality could also lobby The Hague for a ban on these kinds of passengerless flights.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.