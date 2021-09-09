Eindhoven residents will receive an environmental pass in their letterbox in the coming weeks. This allows access to the two recycling centres in the city and the underground waste containers.

Councilor Rik Thijs handed out the first passes to residents in Hemelrijken district on Thursday. From mid-September to October, every residential address in the city will receive a pass. The new passes will be valid from November. The current passes will expire from next year.

Residents can take their waste to the landfill for free 12 times a year. After that, every visit costs 20 euros.

Nuisance

The new pass can also open the waste containers. If a container is full, the municipality urges you to report this to the waste company Cure. For years, the city has suffered nuisances of additional waste next to the containers. If someone is caught doing this, there will be a fine.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei