Renovation Area51 almost finished: ‘This is now the hotspot for urban culture’

It is to become a hotspot for ‘urban culture’: the renovated Area51 at Strijp-S. The renovation is almost finished.

One and a half years ago, the transformation from a skate hall to a place where there is room for various urban sports and cultural expressions started. At the moment, the finishing touches are being put on the 3,000 square metre skate and bmx track. There are also four studios for breakdancing, amongst other things, and a basement for art and music.

“This should really become a hotspot for urban culture. We have worked hard on that”, Area51 director, Pim van den Bos, says. Four million euros were previously allocated for the renovation as part of the so-called Regiodeal, intended to strengthen the business climate in the Brainport region.

