First electric flight for Eindhoven Airport

Next Tuesday, an electric aircraft will land at Eindhoven Airport. It is the first flight of the Power Up initiative, of which Eindhoven airport is a part.

It was announced in early April that Eindhoven Airport, together with the Schiphol Group and the airports of Rotterdam and Groningen, had started an initiative to develop electric flights. This step was taken after a successful feasibility study was conducted in Eindhoven on the possibilities of electric flying.

As part of the Power Up initiative, an electric aircraft will fly around the Netherlands under the name Rondje NL. The plane will make several flights between Dutch airports to gain practical knowledge and experience.

On 31 August, the plane will fly from Breda to Eindhoven. After landing in Eindhoven, it will fly on to the airport in Budel.

