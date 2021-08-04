At last, the first results of the Geldropseweg’s revamp can be seen

Shop owners and local residents are happy with the first results of the renewed Geldropseweg. “I am really satisfied. This is going to be a very nice street”, Erwin Blom, owner of the Bottleshop, says.

The long-awaited redesign of the busy access road to Eindhoven’s city centre started in March. Ever since 2002, shopkeepers and residents have been pleading for something to be done on this busy access road.

‘Bare and dangerous’

The street was said to be too bare, ugly and dangerous. One shopkeeper even called the Geldropseweg “a war zone”. Despite the many efforts of the shopkeepers, such as a petition campaign and meetings with the municipality, the process of improving the street was fraught with difficulties.

Facelift

Eindhoven city council has finally set aside extra money to make the refurbishment possible. Amongst other things, the street will get a new sewerage system, water pipes and pavement. There will also be more room for trees and other greenery.

On Friday, the work will be halted for three weeks . After the construction sector’s holidays, the refurbishment will be resumed. It is expected that Geldropseweg will be finished in November.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Eindhoven News translator: Bob

