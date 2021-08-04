Eindhoven man scams dozens of people with payment requests via WhatsApp

The police have reported that a 19-year-old man from Eindhoven was arrested in his home town on Monday  for swindling dozens of people with payment requests via WhatsApp. 

The victims received a payment request via WhatsApp with a request to verify their account. A link sent them to a website where they were asked to fill in their bank card details, amongst other things. This enabled the man to withdraw money from their accounts. The man is still in custody.

Never click
“Never click on a link you receive via WhatsApp, email or text message from someone you don’t know. That is the most important advice we can give in this fraud case”, the police concluded.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Eindhoven News translator : Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/eindhovenaar-licht-tientallen-mensen-op-met-betaalverzoekjes-via-whatsapp

 

