Geldrop sheep nominated by radio listeners

Two works of art in the region have been nominated for ‘outdoor artwork for the south of the Netherlands’ in a competition organised by Radio 4.

Listeners could nominate their favourite outdoor artwork. In our region, two works were nominated. The steel sheep on a roundabout in Geldrop, which recalls the town’s textile past, De Zwerm, and the tunnel artwork on Montgomerylaan in Eindhoven. The works of art will compete against ten other sculptures in Noord Brabant, Zeeland and Limburg.

The competition was brought to life by Radio 4 because of the closure of many museums due to the corona crisis. Therefore, the station thought it would be a good idea to draw more attention to outdoor art. You can vote on the Radio 4 website until Friday .

