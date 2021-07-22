Fewer regional unemployment grants claimed again

Unemployment benefit claims in Eindhoven and surrounds has once again decreased.

In June, there were just under 100 fewer people claiming unemployment benefits in Eindhoven than in the previous month. That brings the number of unemployed to just over 3,600. And the number of unemployment grants in Eindhoven fell by 2.3%.

The same trend can be seen in the surrounding municipalities. Similar figures were recorded in Geldrop-Mierlo, Waalre, Veldhoven and Best. In Nuenen and Valkenswaard, the figures look even better.

Unchanged in only one town

There, there are 7.5% fewer jobless people. Only in Son en Breugel did the number of unemployed remain the same in June as in May.

The number of unemployment benefits in Noord-Brabant is at its lowest point since the end of 2019. Yet, the engineering sector’s job market tightness is at an all-time high. There are sometimes as many as 15 vacancies per job seeker.

The national Employee Insurance Agency expects this trend to continue.

