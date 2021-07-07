Agencies to be audited

The auditors’ offices of Eindhoven and surrounding municipalities will investigate the effectiveness of the various cooperative associations in the region.

They will be taking a close look at the Metropolitan Region of Eindhoven (MRE) and the Urban Area of Eindhoven (SGE). The partnerships have tasks in the areas of economy, mobility and energy transition. However, the question is how the agreements made in the context of the partnerships are realised in practice.

Various municipal councils have questions about the costs and revenues of MRE and SGE. Since the joint ventures play an important role in major issues such as energy transition and housing, the courts of auditors want to investigate how the MRE and SGE are progressing in these areas.

The various audit institutions in the region are working together on a regional working group study. The report is expected to be ready at the end of this year.

