Alternative to Brabantsedag

This year, there will be a kind of Brabantsedag, after all. A more sombre set-up with theatre and many food stalls. That’s what the organisers of the theatre festival in Heeze have announced.

At the end of April, the board had announced that the event would be cancelled for the second time in a row. The reason for the decision was the ‘unpredictable course of the corona crisis’. Now that corona measures are being relaxed, some things are possible at the end of August.

‘Having to miss out twice in a row is hard to swallow for Heeze, the float building groups and the hundreds of volunteers. That’s why there will be an alternative; no big public event, but a nice, pleasant weekend,” the Brabantsedag foundation writes.

As an alternative, the 16 float-building groups will each build their own theatre kitchen. In it, they’ll prepare and serve a menu in a theatrical manner. There are also musicians to make the party more enjoyable.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob