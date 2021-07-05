A new ‘TEA-TALK’ in Eindhoven on Radio4Brainport

Recently Radio4Brainport started with a brand-new talk show named TEA-TALK. It is hosted every Friday evening.

Radio4brainport is a community radio station for Expats. They broadcast 24 hours a day an English language program consisting of music, news, and information about culture, science, and technology for the international community in the Brainport region. Their new interactive talk show reaches out to the Expats in the region. It aims to bring shows catering to various topics such as career, health, education, lifestyle with great music, both Hollywood and Bollywood. Incidentally, this is the first segment ever to play Bollywood music. It is an instant hit with the growing Indian population in the region!

“A unique talk show”

This unique talk show is hosted by Karishma Vij and Supriya Vij. Stephen Harianto helps in broadcasting the program and manages the technical issues. He is also the co-host for their Tuesday shows. Each Friday evening, at 20:00 Karishma and Supriya welcome a new guest in their studios, talking to them about their views and experiences. This surely enriches the Expat experience of living in the Brainport region. In each session, the guests also discuss their favorite Tea. Unique, is it not?

“TEA-TALK is a great example of the type of programs that we like to run regularly. It finds a nice spot in combining the strengths of a radio show and a podcast,” says Jean-Paul Linnartz, the station program director. ” Going in-depth with an interesting topic, but presented in a lively chat form. not losing the focus on current affairs. Karishma and Supriya connect very well with the Indian community, featuring broad interesting topics to the Internationals. We discovered that Bollywood items too are well appreciated.”

Impressive guest list

They have, until now, hosted talks with, among others Kavitha Varathan, Founder, CEO of Expat Spouses Initiative, Heidi Los-Career, coach and cultural trainer, founder of Design your own Future, Dr. Sangeeta N Shrivastava, a homeopathic doctor, and an author. TEA-TALK also entertains guests from outside Eindhoven.

The program/podcast is uploaded on a digital platform, anchor, or Spotify. Listeners can also participate and share their views with the guests via FB live link. You can also find Radio4brainport the local DAB+ ensemble in the greater Eindhoven region. For old AM radio sound do tune in to 747 in the Brainport region.

A report by Chaitali Sengupta in collaboration with Radio4brainport.