Heuvel Gallery promises to be more crowded for the coming four days.

2500 students from 14 programs of Summa College are going to exhibit together. They did it online last year. The wish to have a physical festival was great this year.

Crafted is an interactive exhibition. Visitors can attend a beauty workshop, make chocolate bonbons and try dishes made by students from the cookery course.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta