Theft, arson delay construction of sustainable house

The construction of the sustainable house being built by the University of Technology (TU/e) student team Casa has been delayed, among other things because of the theft of electrical tools.

This is what team leader Antoine Post tells Cursor. The house is being built in the so-called Brainport Smart District in Helmond and should have been ready in the spring of 2021. A few setbacks threw a spanner in the works.

Power tools were stolen from the construction site. And as if that wasn’t enough, the thieves started a fire to cover their tracks. Meanwhile, two security cameras have been installed at the remote construction site.

There were also problems with the delivery of the bathroom. “The intention was to get it in ready to use”, Post told the university magazine. “But that delivery was cancelled without giving any reason. Now we have to build it on site”.

Sustainability at the centre

Apart from the setbacks, construction is progressing well. The heating and cooling pipes can be installed, as can the solar panels on the roof. The walls, made of compressed bamboo fibre, have also been installed. The sustainability of the project is central to this. “Even the transport from China to here has been factored into the CO2 footprint”, Post says.

Moreover, all the experience that Post and his team are gaining will be useful in the future. After all, Post wouldn’t be a TU/e student if he didn’t found a start-up after his studies. The name is already known: ‘Integra’, and the principles of the start-up must be the same as those of Casa: comfort, sustainability and affordability.

